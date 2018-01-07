BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

LG made a 65-inch TV that you can roll up like paper—which would make moving a lot easier

You still can't buy it, but flexible OLED is one step closer to your living room.

Credit: LG Display
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

LG Display has unveiled a new rollable 65-inch UHD OLED panel. While rolling up your TV and stashing it in a drawer is not entirely practical, it's certainly a neat trick, and demonstrates the remarkable pace of innovation that continues to drive the television industry.

Flexible OLEDs aren't new. Samsung sells a number Galaxy smartphones with curved screens. Both LG and Samsung have offered large-screen curved TVs. Both companies even demo'd TVs that could flex—ever so slightly—from straight to curved. Like 3D before it, curved TVs have mostly flopped with consumers, typically costing more money while providing minimal benefit.

This new rollable OLED is a different story, though. First of all, it's not even aimed at consumers yet. LG Display is the company that develops and manufactures panels for commercial and consumer products, including LG-branded TVs. They develop cutting edge technology like this for their partners to spin into consumer products at some point down the road. Just don't expect it in your living room quite yet.

Secondly, if the panel is truly "rollable"—and not just a TV with a little curve to it—the road opens up for a lot of novel applications: roll-up TVs in places with limited space like cars and airplanes, a portable screen for business presentations, TVs that can trace the contours of curved walls. There are a lot of possibilities.

LG Display Rollable OLED
Credit: LD Display

LG Display has not made the available for a hands-on review at the time of this publication. Look for updates if we can get ourselves some time.

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.