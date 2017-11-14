These are the best TVs to buy for the Xbox One X

If you just picked up the newly released Xbox One X, took it home, and plugged it into your trusty old 1080p TV, I have some bad news: You're doing it wrong.

Whether you've already got a One X or are thinking about getting one, you're going to want to pony up for a better TV. The One X renders games in 4K and in the High Dynamic Range format, so you've basically wasted money if you aren't taking advantage of that. But, woof—didn't you just spend $500?

Fortunately, 4K and HDR are mainstream in 2017, and there's quite a few options that will deliver jaw-dropping 4K/HDR images without costing an arm and a leg. These are my favorite 4K/HDR TVs for pairing with the Xbox One X.

Vizio E Series Where To Buy $529.99 Best Buy Buy $528.00 Walmart Buy Vizio E Series 55-inch If you're just looking to spend as little money as possible, Vizio's E Series will get the job done. The 55-inch supports 4K resolution and HDR, though it isn't the most impressive-looking HDR TV. We like to see at least 400 nits of brightness for HDR TVs, and the E Series falls short, peaking under 300 nits and also offering very little by way of expanded color. However, it's still a decent option, as there's more to the crispness and detail of HDR than just brightness and color, too. If you're looking to spend the minimum, this is a fine choice. Just be aware that the smallest sizes in this series (43 and 50 inches) don't support HDR, so they're decidedly not a good pairing with the Xbox One X. Read the full review.

TCL P Series Where To Buy $649.99 Amazon Buy $649.99 Walmart Buy TCL P Series 55-inch When I reviewed it earlier this year, TCL's P Series seriously blew me away. For $650, you're getting a pretty big (55-inch) 4K TV with great HDR specs and the Roku platform built right in. This is the kind of checklist AV nerds go gaga over. Testing revealed excellent peak brightness (over 700 nits—that's where $10,000 OLEDs were last year, for reference), great contrast, the wide color to make HDR games look great, and perhaps most importantly, low input lag. While the TV's local dimming was a bit coarse at times, the price here is so agreeable that it's easy to ignore. Overall, in terms of price to HDR performance, the TCL P Series is the best thing we've seen all year. Read the full review.

Vizio P Series Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $998.00 Walmart Buy Vizio P Series 55-inch I know it's confusing to have two 55-inch P Series TV's in a row, but there must be some kind of magic in the name, because both of them are dynamite sets—especially where 4K/HDR gaming is concerned. Vizio's 2017 P Series delivers a smorgasbord of performance goodies: over 500 nits of peak brightness during HDR, vivid colors, full-array local dimming, and solid input lag results. The local dimming is a little more svelte compared to the TCL, but you're also paying for that performance. The only real issue with the P Series is that it's a little hard to track down at the right price. The 55-inch should be around $1,000 online or in stores, but it's up around $1,200 on Amazon right now, and we wouldn't pay that much for it. Read the full review.