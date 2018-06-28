The Best Media Streaming Devices of 2018

Roku Ultra (2017)

Best Overall

Roku updated its entire lineup of streaming devices late in 2017, and the Ultra is the top-of-the-line model. The 2017 Roku Ultra replaces last year’s model and costs less ($99) but otherwise offers a similar feature set. It supports 4K and HDR content at up to 60 frames per second, comes with Roku’s most advanced remote, and a button on the box will force your remote to make a noise so you can find it in the cushions.

The remote is still the easiest to use of all the major players, and it now features power/volume buttons that work with your TV. The remote is perfectly sized, has buttons to quickly access popular services, and even includes a headphone jack so you can plug in headphones and listen to what you’re streaming wirelessly—perfect for late-night binge sessions.

On the negative side, the biggest loss this year is the lack of an optical audio port. That’ll be a big annoyance to some with high-end audio systems. Most people won’t notice, and the old Ultra is still available if you need it.

Credit: TJ Donegan / Reviewed.com Roku is almost entirely platform agnostic, putting your favorite services front-and-center, with few ads and minimal clutter.

Across the board, the Ultra delivers the best streaming experience for most people. It excelled in all of our tests, it took less than 20 minutes to set up, and it offered almost everything we want in a streaming box—with no major streaming services missing. The Roku interface (pictured above) is also among the best around, with an uncluttered menu that is mostly ad-free.

For advanced users, the main downside to the Roku Ultra is that it doesn’t offer Dolby Vision (look to the Apple TV 4K for that) but it does offer Dolby Atmos surround sound if your setup supports it.