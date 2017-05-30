BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
This award-winning 4K TV is a fantastic price right now

The Vizio P-Series TV gives you plenty of bang for your buck, especially with this limited-time sale.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Lee Neikirk
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Memorial Day may be over, but you can still take advantage of Vizio’s holiday weekend sales if you’re in the market for a high-quality TV. We’ve reviewed a lot of Vizios, and our favorite of the lot, the 50-inch P-Series, is currently on sale for $819.99, down from $999.99.

The P-Series not only won our Editors’ Choice award, but it also ranks in the top five for 50-inch TVs, and is one of the best 4K TVs for gaming. Not only does the 4K display offer up insanely sharp details, but the high dynamic range (HDR) brings depth and brightness to the picture too.

Vizio P-Series Tablet Remote
Credit: Reviewed.com / Lee Neikirk
It's way more convenient to search for shows you love on a tablet, and this one is included with the TV!

This TV has SmartCast technology, which lets you easily access things like the Google Play Store, Netflix, YouTube. And you can do it all (plus access all the TV settings) from the included Android tablet, or from any Android or iOS device. If you want to learn more about the P-Series and SmartCast, check out our in-depth review.

Bear in mind that since this is a Memorial Day deal, there’s no telling how much longer the deal will last. If you’re in the market for a 4K TV at a great price, seize the opportunity while you can.

Get the Vizio P-Series 50-inch 4K/HDR tv for $819.99 before the sale ends.

