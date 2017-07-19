BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

Samsung wants to give you $30K to design the TV stand of the future

Can you design a TV stand that stands the test of time?

Credit: Dezeen / Samsung
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Samsung has teamed up with Dezeen—a popular architecture and design magazine—to talent scout new stand designs for the company's upcoming QLED TV lineup. The contest is open to the public and its finalists will be awarded handsomely for their efforts.

Samsung serif television 8

Related

Samsung's Serif is a Brand New Midcentury Modern TV

The contest’s official rules state that participants should be looking to match their stand design with a lifestyle, such as “luxurious” or “minimal.” Given the recent announcement of Samsung’s Frame TV (which is designed to look like a framed portrait), it’s not surprising to see the company moving away from the idea that a premium TV is nothing more than a piece of technology.

Along with an emphasis on lifestyle, the contest also asks participants to consider Samsung’s new translucent optical cable. Dubbed Invisible Connection, the cable bundles separate signals from a number of devices in order to reduce the clutter of wires usually found behind TVs.

Samsung's Invisible Connection, which combines multiple signals into a single translucent cable, will allow contestants to design a stand that can be placed anywhere in a room.

Essentially, this means that contestants aren’t limited to the ho-hum, garden-variety TV stand designs that have dominated the marketplace for years. In fact, Samsung is looking for a high-quality stand to grace a TV that “could potentially be placed anywhere in a room.”

Samsung is looking for a high-quality stand to grace a TV that “could potentially be placed anywhere in a room.” Tweet It

The contest winnings amount to €30,000: €8,000 for the winner, €3,000 for each of the other four finalists, and an additional €1,000 for the ten entries that make it all the way to the shortlist. The five finalists will have an opportunity to showcase their design at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, time is of the essence—the contest deadline is August 1. For a complete list of rules and a link to the entry form, head over to Dezeen’s website.

Related Video

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Via Dezeen Source Dezeen

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.