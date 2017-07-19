Samsung wants to give you $30K to design the TV stand of the future

Samsung has teamed up with Dezeen—a popular architecture and design magazine—to talent scout new stand designs for the company's upcoming QLED TV lineup. The contest is open to the public and its finalists will be awarded handsomely for their efforts.

The contest’s official rules state that participants should be looking to match their stand design with a lifestyle, such as “luxurious” or “minimal.” Given the recent announcement of Samsung’s Frame TV (which is designed to look like a framed portrait), it’s not surprising to see the company moving away from the idea that a premium TV is nothing more than a piece of technology.

Along with an emphasis on lifestyle, the contest also asks participants to consider Samsung’s new translucent optical cable. Dubbed Invisible Connection, the cable bundles separate signals from a number of devices in order to reduce the clutter of wires usually found behind TVs.

Credit: Dezeen / Samsung Samsung's Invisible Connection, which combines multiple signals into a single translucent cable, will allow contestants to design a stand that can be placed anywhere in a room.

Essentially, this means that contestants aren’t limited to the ho-hum, garden-variety TV stand designs that have dominated the marketplace for years. In fact, Samsung is looking for a high-quality stand to grace a TV that “could potentially be placed anywhere in a room.”

The contest winnings amount to €30,000: €8,000 for the winner, €3,000 for each of the other four finalists, and an additional €1,000 for the ten entries that make it all the way to the shortlist. The five finalists will have an opportunity to showcase their design at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, time is of the essence—the contest deadline is August 1. For a complete list of rules and a link to the entry form, head over to Dezeen’s website.