Samsung just unveiled a 405-inch TV, and you might actually be able to watch it soon

Coming soon to a theater near you: the biggest TV you've ever seen

Credit: Samsung
First, Vizio unleashed its 120-inch Reference Series—a gigantic 4K TV with a cool $130,000 asking price. Last month, we covered the 262-inch C Seed—another 4K leviathan that put Vizio's Reference Series TV to shame. The cost? Over $500,000.

But Samsung just unveiled a gargantuan, 405-inch LED TV, and the price of admission might end up being the cost of a movie ticket. That's about 34 feet of screen for your eyes to feast on.

The Samsung Cinema LED Screen, the company's first foray into commercial cinema, made its debut today at the Lotte Cinema World Tower in Korea. If all goes well, you might see the screen in action someday soon at your local movie theater.

Samsung Cinema LED Screen
Credit: Samsung
Samsung's 33.8-foot Cinema LED Screen is said to be ten times brighter than standard projectors.

It's easy to understand why you'd want to go out of your way for a silver screen experience like the one Samsung is calling "Super S": The ridiculously big 4K screen supports HDR, is described as being ten times brighter than standard projectors, and complies with the DCI standard for theaters (so you can count on seeing some pretty amazing colors).

This could go a long way towards improving 3D movies. Tweet It

As our friends at Engadget pointed out, this could go a long way towards improving 3D movies, which have the tendency to appear dark and muddy from behind a pair of 3D glasses.

If you're a romantic like myself, there's something sad about a future where you can't gaze up at projector beams in a darkened movie theater, or be annoyed by the silhouettes of people standing up in the back row. But something tells me we'll forget all about it when we watch some far off Star Wars movie on a searingly bright, 34-foot HDR TV.

Via Engadget Source Samsung

