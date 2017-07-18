Step aside Nintendo, Atari is showing off its own retro console

Teased earlier this year, we finally have our first look at the upcoming Ataribox console. While details are still scarce (more on that below), we do have a clearer picture of just what Atari plans to bring to market.

As you might expect, the Ataribox pays direct homage to the classic Atari 2600 via ribbed lines, a raised back, and the classic wood paneling that's so iconic. The front paneling will be available in either a glass or more vintage wooden finish, but you'll get glowing indicator lights regardless of the style you choose.

Where ports are concerned, the Ataribox prototype currently features an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and four USB ports, giving it decidedly more current-day clout than the console it's based on. Finally, you'll be able to choose between two overall aesthetics: black-and-red, or classic wood.

The only other bit of info we have is acknowledgement that—considering the modern video ports and advanced specs—the Ataribox isn't just for retro games, like Nintendo's NES Classic. Instead, the Ataribox will also deliver current gaming content. What that means in reality, though, is anyone's guess.

Unfortunately, that's the extent of the info we have. Nothing has been announced about pricing, specs, release dates, or what kind of games to expect. While I'm taking this all with a big ol' pinch of salt and skepticism, I'm also hopeful there's a commitment to make the best product possible.

"We want to get this right," Atari has stated.

"We’re not teasing you intentionally," the statement reads, "we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so."

As long as they don't sell out in the first five minutes and never come back in stock like a certain other retro console that tortured fans this past holiday season, I'm willing to give Atari the benefit of the doubt.