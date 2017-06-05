BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Amazon Prime Video is officially coming to Apple TV

Now you have one more reason to stay inside all day

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

This morning at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the Amazon Prime Video app would finally be arriving on Apple TV later this year. This means Apple TV owners will finally be able to stream Amazon Originals like Bosch, Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, and Mozart in the Jungle.

For years, Amazon and Apple were unable to reach an agreement that would allow Apple TV owners to access a version of the Amazon Prime Video app on their streaming box, forcing users to get creative in order to watch their favorite Amazon programming via Apple TV. Fortunately, all of that is about to change.

At the time of the announcement, no further details were available, so we don't yet know when the app will finally roll out. It also remains to be seen whether or not this deal will prompt Amazon to start selling Apple TV streaming boxes on its website—the online store stopped selling the box in 2015 due to disputes between Apple and Amazon.

A lack of 4K video support and Amazon Prime Video were two of Apple TV's biggest weaknesses going into today's WWDC. And while many of us were hoping to hear about a 4K Apple TV, a deal between Amazon and Apple is still hugely significant for both companies going forward.

We'll have more details as they surface.

