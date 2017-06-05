Amazon Prime Video is officially coming to Apple TV

This morning at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the Amazon Prime Video app would finally be arriving on Apple TV later this year. This means Apple TV owners will finally be able to stream Amazon Originals like Bosch, Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, and Mozart in the Jungle.

For years, Amazon and Apple were unable to reach an agreement that would allow Apple TV owners to access a version of the Amazon Prime Video app on their streaming box, forcing users to get creative in order to watch their favorite Amazon programming via Apple TV. Fortunately, all of that is about to change.

At the time of the announcement, no further details were available, so we don't yet know when the app will finally roll out. It also remains to be seen whether or not this deal will prompt Amazon to start selling Apple TV streaming boxes on its website—the online store stopped selling the box in 2015 due to disputes between Apple and Amazon.

A lack of 4K video support and Amazon Prime Video were two of Apple TV's biggest weaknesses going into today's WWDC. And while many of us were hoping to hear about a 4K Apple TV, a deal between Amazon and Apple is still hugely significant for both companies going forward.

We'll have more details as they surface.