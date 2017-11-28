4 TV deals you won't believe you can still get after Cyber Monday

Feel like you missed out on all the awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals? Don't worry. B&H, the online electronics store, has some fantastic sales on equally fantastic TVs. Not only can you save hundreds of dollars on a high-end Sony, Samsung or LG TV, but you'll also get a free first-gen. Amazon Echo valued at $130 with your purchase. The first-gen Echo is a fantastic device, one I actually think I like more than the new version, which is almost the same but smaller. If you're already in the market for a a TV, why not take advantage of the free gift?

B&H has listed 10 deals on 10 different LED, OLED, and QLED TVs, the latter two of which rarely go on sale, and we found four that are not just great on your wallet but will deliver top-shelf performance and picture quality.

*The savings listed below do not include the value of the Echo.

1. Samsung MU7000-Series 55-inch HDR UHD Smart LED TV

Credit: Samsung This smart 4K TV gives you incredible picture quality for less tha $1,000.

We loved this TV so much we gave it an Editors' Choice award. The only thing we weren't thrilled about was the price, so this $100 discount makes it a great time to check out the 4K TV, especially considering you'll get a free Echo to boot. The TV itself is really quite beautiful, and it comes with Samsung's sleek, minimalist remote. You also get the 4K viewing experience with Ultra HD for a seriously sharp, clear picture—and it's HDR compatible for truer blacks and whites.

Get the 55-inch Samsung Smart LED TV from B&H for $997.99 and save $100

Get it on Amazon for the same price if you prefer free 2-day Prime shipping over a free Echo

2. LG C7P-Series 65-inch UHD Smart OLED TV

Credit: LG This LG is versatile and powerful, making it a great choice for any TV lover who wants the best of the best.

Any time an OLED TV goes on sale, we get pretty pumped about it, especially when it's for our favorite OLED model of the year that scored a perfect 10 in our testing. OLEDs essentially offer truer blacks, which creates a better picture on your screen (learn more about OLEDs here). This LG, which has been selling for around $3,200 in recent months, is a great size for a real home theater experience and offers 4K UHD and built-in apps for streaming. Plus, it has an ethernet port so you can directly plug in to your internet instead of relying on WiFi for faster, more reliable connections and less lag.

Get the 65-inch LG Smart OLED TV from B&H for $2,696.99 and save $500

Get it on Amazon for the same price if you prefer free 2-day Prime shipping over a free Echo

3. Samsung Q8C-Series 65-inch Smart Curved QLED TV

Credit: Samsung This TV has all the big features: QLED quality, smart, curved screen, HDR, UHD, 4K, and smart!

Want a fancy TV that everyone you invite over will want to watch? Curved might be the way to go. Truth be told, we're not the biggest fans of curved TVs, mainly because you can't really watch them unless you're sitting directly in front of them (sorry side chair sitters). But if you aren't concerned with versatile viewing angles, this Samsung TV is one of the best money can buy, especially with this sale price.

Get the Samsung 65-inch Curved QLED TV from B&H for $2,997.99 and save $1,800

Get it on Amazon for the same price if you prefer free 2-day Prime shipping over a free Echo

4. Sony A1E-Series 65-inch HDR UHD Smart OLED TV

Credit: Sony Sony's first-ever OLED TV is down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

This TV is Sony's first-ever OLED, and it originally cost over $6,000. It dropped down to around $4,000 at the end of the summer, but until the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, we've never seen the price go so low.

Get the Sony 65-inch OLED TV from B&H for $3,498 and save $500

Get it on Amazon for the same price if you prefer free 2-day Prime shipping over a free Echo

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.