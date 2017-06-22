These are the most popular TVs on Amazon worth buying

Long gone are the days where you need to buy a TV in stores. If it's something really big or expensive, we always recommend checking it out in a retail environment if possible, and ensuring proper handling during delivery. But we've ordered hundreds of TVs from Amazon over the years, and almost all of them have arrived fresh, clean, and—most importantly—undamaged.

But while we prefer Amazon when buying TVs online, finding the right TV is tricky. Amazon's best-seller list has some great TVs, but a lot of them are junk, too—they're either bad performers, or are 2-3 years old and woefully outdated. Fortunately, we've tested just about all of the TVs listed here, and can vouch for their quality. These are the best of the best-sellers.

• Sizes: 28-inch, 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch, 49-inch

• Pricing: $159–$359 on Amazon

• Specs: 720p/1080p resolution Roku TVs

• Have we tested it? No.

TCL's "S" Series is the company's midrange offering for 2017. While we haven't (yet) tested the S Series, I recently dove deep on the step-up P Series and was quite impressed. While I'm certain the S Series won't compete with TCL's best TVs, they're likely good enough for the majority of users.

• Sizes: 40-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch

• Pricing: $549–$2,499

• Specs: 4K HDR smart TVs

• Have we tested it? Yes—read the full review.

We recently tested the MU6300, and found that while generally the series is reliable, there are some discrepancies depending on which size you pick. We strongly recommend, if you want this 4K/HDR Samsung set, to go for the 50-inch or larger sizes. The 40- and 43-inch models use a type of panel that gives them poor contrast.

• Sizes: 32-inch, 40-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch

• Pricing: $298–$698

• Specs: 1080p smart TVs

• Have we tested it? Yes—check out our roundup.

This 2016 Sony model stood out in our roundup of 32-inch TVs by combining commendable picture quality, intuitive—if super-simplified—smart features, and better-than-average design perks to make for a handsome set. This one's a little pricier than the average 32-inch TV, but it's also a very reliable prospect.

• Sizes: 40-inch, 48-inch

• Pricing: $380–$450

• Specs: 1080p smart TVs

• Have we tested it? Yes—it won a Best of Year award.

This 2015 Sony may be getting a bit long in the tooth, but the R510C series really impressed me a couple years ago with its easy-to-use smart features and, most notably, really excellent picture quality for this price range. If you're shopping 40/48 inch, this is an excellent choice.

• Sizes: 40-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch

• Pricing: $699–$1,699

• Specs: 4K HDR smart TVs

• Have we tested it? Yes—it won an Editor's Choice award.

Samsung's MU7000 series is definitely not for buyers on a budget, but it's also a very good TV for what we'd consider a midrange price. Extra brightness and color make for stellar HDR viewing (in this price range), and the sleek design and minimalist smart features are cherries on top.

• Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch

• Pricing: $2,000–$3,000

• Specs: 4K HDR/Dolby Vision OLED TVs

• Have we tested it? Yes—this is our best TV of 2016!

Okay, this is an OLED, so it's expensive, but this was also my favorite TV of 2016. The 55-inch gives you amazing OLED picture quality, plus ample brightness/color for great HDR, and LG's approachable webOS platform. This is one of the best TVs around, and the price is lower than ever.

• Sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch

• Pricing: $2,500–$3,500

• Specs: 4K HDR/Dolby Vision OLED TVs

• Have we tested it? Yes—this is our current #1 TV

The pricy C7P is one of the best TVs of 2017 so far. It'll run you $500 more than the very comparable B6 OLED, but these 2017 sets deliver even more brightness and color than last year, while maintaining the picture quality that OLED is so well known for.

• Sizes: 49-inch, 55-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch

• Pricing: $1,000–$1,800

• Specs: 4K HDR smart TVs

• Have we tested it? Yes—it won a Best of Year award.

Samsung's KS8000 series is one of our absolutely favorites from 2016. It presented with a sleek, stylish edge-lit form factor that nevertheless shined as bright and colorful as the much more expensive Samsungs from last year. This remains one of the better high-end HDR/4K sets you can buy.