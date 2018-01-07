BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
You'll soon be able to buy an 146-inch TV, thanks to Samsung

The Wall: coming to a wall near you

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Tonight during its annual First Look Event, Samsung debuted a real humdinger of a product: a 146-inch modular TV called "The Wall." And allegedly, this monster is aimed at consumers.

With no price and hazy details, "The Wall" certainly sounds like the average CES vaporware. After all, in past years we've seen 110-inch screens and bendable mechanical displays that never came to market. But Samsung’s Dave Das, SVP of Consumer Electronics, confirmed that this is indeed a consumer-oriented product and will ship later in modular status.

Modular really means modular in this case. Consumers may be able to buy pieces of The Wall to build a TV that's sized to their custom specifications. The initial package is likely going to build a 146-inch TV, and may then be able to be modified by the user.

However, there's no denying that The Wall looks pretty smooth for apparently snapping together. Unlike previous modular TVs, there's no seams or visible snapping together spots, making for a final project that certainly looks like a full, singular produced TV. Samsung is calling this technology "MicroLED," and who knows where it will crop up in the future.

The Wall
Credit: Reviewed.com / Lee Neikirk

MicroLED is apparently similar to OLED but can be built to much bigger/smaller sizes than OLED, despite that the LED pixels are self emitting like OLED.

Pricing and availability haven't been announced yet, but we're definitely hoping Samsung actually brings this gargantuan block monster to market, at least so we can get it into the lab for oohs and ahhs.

