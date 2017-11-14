These are the best gaming laptops and accessories of 2017

Whether you prefer to game from your couch or on a full-blown gaming PC, there is a ton of specialty gear out there to choose from. But how do you know what's worth the money?

We've spent the year testing dozens of gaming products to find the best laptops, TVs, headphones, keyboards, and mice to make sure you only get the best of the best. Not all gamers are the same, but with our top picks you'll be ready to tackle whatever your next adventure holds.

Best Gaming Laptop: Razer Blade

Where To Buy $1,899.99 Amazon Buy $1,899.99 Best Buy Buy Of all the gaming laptops we tested this year, none blew us away like the Razer Blade. Available in a variety of configurations, the 14-inch Blade is sleek, fast, and significantly smaller than similarly powerful laptops—especially those packing an Nvidia 1060 GTX GPU with 6GB of RAM. It's not cheap, but if you are looking for a gaming laptop that can do it all without weighing you down too much, the Razer Blade is the best of the bunch. Read our review.

Best Gaming Laptop Under $1,000: New Dell Inspiron 7000 Gaming

Where To Buy $999.99 Best Buy Buy $999.99 Walmart Buy Buying an affordable gaming laptop usually means getting one that just can't play the newest games at high settings. The New Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming turns that on its head, with price just under $1,000 and an Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU. With the "New" models also offering Intel's quad core 8th-gen processors, you're getting some serious gaming prowess at a very reasonable price. It can't quite keep up with the best gaming laptops and PCs, but it's far closer than any other sub-$1,000 laptop around.

Best TV for Gaming: TCL P Series

Where To Buy $649.99 Amazon Buy $649.99 Walmart Buy Typically, buying a TV for gaming meant one thing: getting the lowest input lag you could find. Now, you also need to prioritize things like 4K and High Dynamic Range (or HDR). Not only can the latest gaming PCs handle 4K and HDR, but the Playstation 4 Pro and new Xbox One X can, as well. Well, good news: the excellent TCL P Series offers 4K, HDR, superb input lag, and the 55-inch model costs just $650 (or less). It's a superb value, and a tremendous option for gamers. Read our review.

Best Headphones for PS4: HyperX Cloud

Where To Buy $79.99 Amazon Buy $75.93 Walmart Buy The HyperX Cloud has been around for a little while, but it's still the best option for Playstation users thanks to its top-notch quality, comfort, features, and price point. It excelled in our tests, though we did find it could get exceptionally loud. While that will be a draw for some gamers, we recommend dialing it back to a comfortable level so you can hear just what these headphones can do. Read our review.

Best Headphones for Xbox One: Razer Kraken Pro V2

Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $79.99 Best Buy Buy $82.30 Walmart Buy Buying headphones for the Xbox One is tricky; lots of models promise extra functionality that only works on other platforms. The Razer Kraken Pro V2 kept it simple, taking home our award for the best Xbox One headphones. Perfect for the Xbox One, One S, or new One X, these are just great gaming headphones. In our tests we found they offered excellent sound quality, easy-to-use connectivity, and a simple no-nonsense design. Best of all, they are comfortable to wear for long stretches—something all gamers will understand the importance of. Read our review.

Best Gaming Keyboard: Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard

Where To Buy $129.99 Amazon Buy $129.99 Best Buy Buy $167.46 Walmart Buy There are a ton of gaming keyboards on the market, and many offer little more than the standard keyboard you've already got with a few LED lights. The Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard is different, with a compact design and keys that are both ultra-responsive and satisfyingly clicky. The Pro does shed some of the extraneous keys found on other keyboards—most notably the numpad—but for most gamers the slimmer profile will be a benefit, letting you place your keyboard and mouse more intelligently in front of you. Read our review.

Best Gaming Mouse: Razer Mamba Tournament Edition