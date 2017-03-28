The Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers Under $100

If you want the best portable speaker around—something rugged and functional that sounds great—we recommend the JBL Flip 3. It's splash-proof, and has a ton of great user reviews to boot.

However, if you want to keep shopping around, feel free to head to Amazon and search for "portable Bluetooth speakers"—you'll have lots of choices: over 53,000 results, in fact! I'd say "it's a jungle out there," but at this point it makes more sense to just change the word "jungle" to "bluetooth speakers." In all seriousness, finding a convenient, portable Bluetooth speaker under $100—one that sounds good, works as intended, and connects reliably—is more difficult than it sounds, especially with such an insane number of options to choose from.

Fortunately, we've done a lot of the footwork for you. We got nine of the best-selling and most popular portable Bluetooth speakers under $100 on Amazon and put them through a litany of tests. These are the best right now.